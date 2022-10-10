5G is here. Airtel has started rolling out its 5G Plus services in eight cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. Reliance Jio and Vi are also gearing up for the launch of 5G services. According to reports, Reliance Jio is testing its True 5G in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Nevertheless, not all smartphones are 5G network compatible.

Here’s how to check if your phone supports 5G

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the ‘SIM card & mobile data’ option

Step 3: Select a SIM

Step 4: Check the ‘preferred network type’ under the SIM info and settings menu.

Supported devices has an “5G/4G/3G/2G (Auto)“ option

If 5G is listed under the preferred network type, your device is compatible.

Here’s what Airtel users can do

Airtel users can also check for 5G compatibility using the app. An updated Airtel Thanks will feature a 5G banner. Users can locate ‘Airtel 5G Plus is LIVE in India’ from the notifications and check for 5G compatibility in the city.

Airtel app checks 5G availability in the city

The 5G network is accessible to a user in the vicinity of a 5G city who has enabled 5G as the preferred network on the device.

Airtel lists phones that support 5G

Airtel Thanks app provides a list of 5G-supported phones of brands including, Apple Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung.