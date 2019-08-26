Info-tech

OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 crore in first Indian R&D facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

Chines smartphone maker, OnePlus, will invest Rs 1,000 crore in its first Indian R&D facility situated here.

The first phase of the facility was opened by former Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The facility will focus on software development, 5G and modifications to its Operating System (OS).

The facility, which will have 1,500 employees, will also work on customisation of smartphone cameras for Indian customers, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said.

