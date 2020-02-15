Pre-Bookings open for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Samsung has announced pre-book for consumers planning to buy Galaxy S20, the latest series of flagship devices that were launched at the Unpacked 2020 on February 11.

Customer who pre-booked in India will receive their Galaxy S20 beginning March 6, 2020, making them among the first set of consumers worldwide to own the new flagships, Samsung stated in its official release.

All three devices in the Galaxy S20 series— Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra – will be available for customers in India. Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 66,999. While S20+ and S20 Ultra belong to a higher range of price i.e Rs 73,999 and 92,999 respectively.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy S20 series comes with several world-first camera innovations to capture better quality pictures and videos. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have a 64MP camera, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera. Galaxy S20 and S20+ can zoom up to 30X. Samsung, in its official release, mentioned that the quality is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom.

The Korean brand stated that Galaxy S20 comes with a new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung’s biggest image sensor. Samsung further claimed that the newly launched smartphones can shoot a single take video for up to 10 seconds to get a variety of formats.

According to Samsung, Galaxy S20 offers an 8K video shooting. Users can also take a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-resolution photo.

Samsung has also collaborated with different networks like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to provide discounted plans to Galaxy S20 users.

Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio’s annual plan of Rs 4,999 annual plan.

While for Airtel users, Samsung is providing double data on the recharge of Rs 298 and Rs 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for prepaid customers.

As far as Vodafone and Idea customers are concerned, Samsung will provide double data on recharge of Rs 399 with 56 days validity for the first six recharges for prepaid customers.