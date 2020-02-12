Samsung Unpacked: All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S20 series 

Samsung unveiled, on Tuesday, a range of new flagship devices, including the new Galaxy S20 series, at its ‘Samsung Unpacked’ event in San Francisco.

The Galaxy S20 series has three new devices from Samsung — the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20+ Ultra.

Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy S20 series:

Galaxy S20 specs

This one is the smallest of the three Galaxy S20 devices launched. The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display with a 3200X1440 resolution. The device has a 120Hz display support. It is HDR10+ certified. The OS is Android 10.

It comes with a triple rear camera, including a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 64 MP telephoto lens. The device has a 10 MP front camera with an f2.2 aperture.

The 5G variant of the device has 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage while the LTE variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD card. The Galaxy S20 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery.

It is available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colours.

Galaxy S20+ specs

The Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display with a 3200X1440 resolution. It is HDR10+ certified. The device also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The S20+ comes with quad read camera. The cameras include a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 64 MP telephoto lens along with an additional OIS depth vision camera. The front camera of the device is the same as the S20, a 10 MP Dual Pixel camera with an f2.2 aperture.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20+ has 12GB RAM. It comes in three different variants with 512 GB, 256 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The LTE variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The memory can be extended up to 1 TB with an external micro-SD card.

The device has a 4500mAh battery. It is available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black colours.

Galaxy S20+ Ultra specs

The biggest in the Galaxy S20 series, the S20+ Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display with 3200X1440 resolution and a 120Hz display support, same as the other devices.

The S20+ ultra also has a quad rear camera including a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 108MP wide-angle lens. The device also has a 48MP telephoto lens along with an additional OIS depth vision camera. The front camera has better resolution than the other two devices. The phone comes with a 40 MP front camera with an f2.2 aperture.

Both 5G and LTE variants of the phone will have three different variants — the 16 GB+512 GB, 12 GB+256 GB and the 12 GB+128 GB variants. The storage for the S20+ ultra can also be expanded up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card.

The S20+ Ultra has a 5000mAh battery. It also supports 45W fast charging. The 45 Watts charger, however, will need to be purchased separately.

It is available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colours.

Common specs and features

All three devices support 25W fast-charging with a Type-C port.

The entire Galaxy S20 series is 5G enabled. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are “the first devices” to support sub-6 and mmWave. The Galaxy S20 supports sub-6.2. All three devices can deliver non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities, according to Samsung’s official release.

As for LTE, the devices are equipped with LTE Cat.20 and support up to 2.0Gbps download and up to 200Mbps upload speed which may differ based on the service provider.

All three phones have Bluetooth version 5.0.

Samsung may not bring its Qualcomm processors to devices in India. According to a report by NDTV, the devices sold in India will have the Samsung Exynos 990 processors.

Apart from the specs mentioned above, the devices also come with multiple AI sensors, including Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor and an RGB light sensor.

They’re also packed with a few of Samsung’s default apps, including Knox for data protection, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, and more.

Samsung has also partnered with various service providers, including Google Duo, Microsoft and YouTube, to bring various new features first exclusively to the S20 devices.

The official pre-registration for the devices is available on Samsung’s website. The devices will be available starting March 6. Prices for India are yet to be officially announced.