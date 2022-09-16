Realme launches GT Neo 3T

Realme announced the newest addition to its GT smartphone series - GT Neo 3T, with super fast-charging.

Specification Highlights

Realme GT Neo 3T comes with 80W SuperDart charge that provides fastest-charging capability. GT Neo 3T has a 500 mAh battery with dual-cell series, which supports 50% charging in 12 minutes. The new Realme GT NEO 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G flagship processor.

Realme GT Neo 3T

To talk about the body package for GT Neo 3T, Realme has come up with its ever first and largest stainless-steel VC. In addition, GT Neo 3T also has Vapour Cooling System Plus powered Realme and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers. The smartphone is packed with 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, a design inspired by racing flags in motorsports. GT Neo 3T is equipped with 64MP primary camera and 16MP front camera with preset filter, nightscape mode, and street photography mode. Realme GT Neo 3T will also receive the Android 13 update.

Availability and Price compass

The all new Realme GT NEO 3T will be available in three colours - Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

GT Neo 3T is scheduled for the first sale on 23rd September 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart, and other ecommerce platforms.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be up in three different variants - ₹29,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹31,999 (8GB+128GB), and ₹33,999 (8GB+256GB).