Realme expands its TechLife Ecosystem portfolio

Realme recently announced the debut of two of its new devices — Buds Air 3S and Watch 3 Pro — as an opportunity to expand TechLife Ecosystem portfolio. The company aims to provide a well connected ecosystem to its consumers through the recent launches.

Realme Watch 3 Pro

Realme Watch 3 pro

Watch 3 Pro has a 1.78” AMOLED HD curved display with a thinner body and narrower bezels for a larger screen view. Realme Watch 3 Pro is the first of its kind to have a multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s professional GPS positioning algorithm to track body movements.

The new watch also provides Bluetooth calling capability, along with a built-in smart power amplifier for enhanced sound quality. Watch 3 Pro supports magnetic charging with 345mAh battery capacity and 10 days battery life. It includes a collection of over 100 Stylish Watch Faces. In addition, it also has more than 110 Sports Modes and is water resistant. The watch also supports health monitoring features such as SpO2, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at ₹4,999 with Grey and Black colour options. The product will go live on September 9 at 12 noon on Realme’s official website, Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.

Realme Buds Air 3S

Realme Buds Air 3S

Realme Buds Air 3S is made with silicone material and comes with a music box. It has Triple Titanium Bass Drive and compatibility for Dolby Atmos, providing premium stereo-like sound. It is equipped with new generation Bluetooth technology with low latency for an enhanced video gaming experience.

It also has a noise reduction system that is assisted by the 4-Mic AI ENC noise canceling algorithm. Besides this, the buds come with 30 hours of playback time with a large battery capacity of 43mAh for a single earbud and supports 10 minutes of fast charging.

In addition, the new Buds Air 3S is equipped with smart features such as Dual device connectivity and Open up auto connection. There is also a feature of Google fast pairs that help set the connection when pairing for the first time. The Buds Air 3S is priced at ₹2,499 with Black and White colour options. The product will go live on Realme’s official site, Flipkart and others on September 14 at 12 noon.