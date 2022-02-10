Samsung launches three new tablets under the new Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Galaxy Tab S8 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet.

Feature

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

The devices will run on Android 12.0. Galaxy Tab S8 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, Samsung has said.

The devices will be powered by a 4 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In select regions, the tablets will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

Battery

In terms of battery and charging, the Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with a 8,000mAh battery and will support up to 45W super fast charging 2.0. The Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 10,090mAh battery while the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 11,200mAh battery. The devices will also support up to 45W super fast charging 2.0.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, and all three models will offer expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Samsung tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E.

As for the camera, the devices will have a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main camera with auto focus and a 6MP ultra wide camera.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ will have a 12MP ultra wide front camera while the Tab S8 Ultra will have a 12 MP wide and a 12 MP ultra wide front camera.

The devices will have quad stereo speakers with Sound by AKG and support for Dolby Atmos. The devices have a three microphone setup.

The tablets will come with Samsung Knox security platform including Samsung Knox Vault.

For multi-tasking the tablets will support Multi-active Windows and Samsung DeX24. Quick Share will also be supported. The devices will come with S Pen in the box.

Auto Switch will allow Galaxy Buds to automatically pair from Galaxy Tab S8 to Galaxy S22. In a first, Samsung Health will also be available on Galaxy tablets. The devices will also have with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come in Graphite colour while the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ will come in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colours.

The India specific availability and pricing of the devices will be announced at a later date.