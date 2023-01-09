The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on January 11 hear tech giant Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission’s ₹ 936.44 crore penalty order on October 25 for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies.

Sajjan Poovayya, Senior Advocate on behalf of Google, mentioned the matter before NCLAT President on Monday and the matter has been directed to be heard on January 11. The matter will be heard by the NCLAT competition bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Member (Judicial), and Alok Srivastava, Member (Technical).

Google had through law firms, Chandok & Mahajan and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, filed the appeal before NCLAT on December 21. The competition law provides sixty day window for appeal before NCLAT against an order of CCI.

Some of the allegations in the Google Play policies case against the tech giant was that Google stipulates mandatory use of Google Play’s payment system for purchasing the Apps and IAPs in the Play Store; excluding other mobile wallets/UPI apps.

Also, it was alleged that Google skews its search results on the Play store in favour of Google Pay. Google further privileges Google Pay by displaying it as the first ad when a user searches for another app facilitating payment through UPI. Search advertisement manipulation imposes unfair and discriminatory condition on apps facilitating payment through UPI.

Besides imposing a monetary penalty, the CCI had in its nearly 200-page order of October 25 directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The CCI had directed Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices that was violative of competition law —a move that will prise open Google’s walled garden “Play Store”.

The tech giant had been among other things directed not to discriminate against other Apps facilitating payment through UPI in India VIS-a-VIS its own UPI app, in any manner.

It maybe recalled that CCI had in November 2020 directed initiation of a probe into the aspect of mandatory use of Google Play Store’s payment system for paid Apps and in-app purchases.

CCI probe on Play Store

The case was initiated in 2020 based on an information filed by a party that claimed confidentiality over its identity. Subsequently, Match Group Inc and Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) also filed separate cases, which were clubbed with the ongoing investigation.

The case pertains to Google’s Play Store policies that require App developers to exclusively and mandatorily use Google Play’s Billing System (GPBS) not only for receiving payments for Apps (and other digital products like audio, video, and games) distributed/sold through the Google Play Store but also for certain in-app purchases i.e., purchases made by users of Apps after they have downloaded/ purchased the App from the Play Store.

CCI had in its October 25 ruling found Google to be in violation of competition law in making access to the Play Store, for app developers, dependent on mandatory usage of GPBS for paid apps and in-app purchases constitutes an imposition of unfair condition on app developers.

CCI directed Google to allow, and not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing/ payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps. Google has been further directed not to discriminate or otherwise take any adverse measures against such apps using third party billing/ payment processing services, in any manner.

CCI also found the Anti-steering provisions of Google’s policy to be anti-competitive. Anti-steering provisions mandate app developers not to provide users, within an app, with a direct link to a webpage containing an alternative payment method or use language that encourages a user to purchase the digital item outside of the app. CCI directed Google not to impose any Anti-steering Provisions on app developers.

Also, Google has been directed not to restrict app developers from communicating with their users to promote their apps and offerings, in any manner.

The ₹936.44 crore penalty order came on the heels of CCI imposing a penalty of ₹1337.76 crore on Google on October 20 for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android ecosystem.