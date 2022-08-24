Netflix brings in cloud gaming, seeks new hires

Netflix seeks for cloud gaming specialists in its recent job listing posts, hinting towards a gaming venture. As per reports, Netflix is searching for a security product manager with experience in “cloud gaming challenges,” someone who can handle Netflix’s “cloud gaming service,” and related positions.

Netflix’s recent job postings suggest, it intends to hire someone who is experienced in building games for early or unfinished platforms, and a rendering engineer.

The recent project will allow gamers to play on TV screens without the need for gaming consoles. On the other side, Netflix is already in the middle of another project where it plans to bring mobile games to users via Netflix Games service.

As per market research store Research and Markets, the global cloud gaming market size is expected to reach a whopping $20.94 billion by the year 2030.