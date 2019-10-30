Reliance Jio writes to COAI, says it is running a propaganda

Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) wrote to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday, on Wednesday saying that the industry body is exploiting the legitimate pay-out obligations to create an alarmist propaganda for the doom of telecom sector in the country.

The reaction comes after COAI writing a letter to the Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday making statements like ‘investments and government revenue will suffer, quality of services will deteriorate, monopolies will be created and ambitious government programmes will suffer’.

“RJIL completely disagrees with the intent, tone, contents and connotations of the COAI letter. This letter doesnpt represent the industry view by any stretch of imagination,” RJIL said in a letter to Rajan Mathews, Director General, COAI. BusinessLine has read the letter.

The failure of two operators (indicating Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea), RJIL said that even in the unlikely event of it actually happening, will not have an impact on the sector dynamics with existence of vibrant competition including presence of the PSUs and ‘there is no restriction on entry by new operators’.

Further, there will be no impact on the digitisation and government programmes, as these operators, anyway were not investing sufficiently in the sector and ‘have been shedding crocodile tears’ by claiming a financial stress for a long time now and they not shut shown any inclination to modernise the networks, as evident for TRAI data in its IUC.

“On the other hand, RJIL promoters alone have made an euity investment of Rs.1.75 lakh crore in the sector, while equity investment by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea has been inadequate keeping in view the network requirements. Therefore, failure of these operators cannot be blamed on the government,” the RJIL letter added.