RJio ranks fifth strongest brand globally: Survey

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has emerged as the fifth strongest brand in the world, and is ahead of Apple, Amazon and Disney, according to a report.

“Entering the ranking for the first time this year and claiming the title of the world’s fifth strongest brand, is Indian telecoms giant, Jio, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.7 out of 100 and the elite AAA+ brand strength rating,” Brand Finance, a global brand valuation consultancy, said in its report.

Founded in 2016, Jio has quickly become the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world, with almost 400 million subscribers. Renowned for its affordable plans, Jio took India by storm by offering millions of users 4G free, simultaneously transforming how Indians consume the internet – known as the ‘Jio effect’- the annual report added.

“Jio scores highest in all metrics – consideration conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service and value for money - compared to its telecom competitors in India. The brand has no major weaknesses within the sector, and unlike other telecoms brands globally, Jio has shown that it has broken the mould, and enjoys genuine affection from consumers,” it added.

According to the Brand Finance survey, Chinese mobile app WeChat with a BSI score of 95.4 out of 100 topped the charts, followed by automobile giant Ferrari (93.9), Russia’s Sberbank (92.0) and beverage major Coca-Cola (91.7).

The world's most valuable telecom brand, Verizon, has also recorded a healthy brand value growth, re-entering the top 10 for brand value, following its absence in 2020.