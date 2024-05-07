Unified API platform, Knit, has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Endiya Partners, along with participation from Axilor Ventures and angel investors.

As per the SaaS startup, the funding will be used to enhance product capabilities and incorporate Gen AI technologies to streamline integration processes. It will also support Knit’s expansion efforts, scaling its customer base in the US market and beyond, aligning with the ‘Make in India and sell globally’ vision.

Founded in January 2024, Knit offers a plug and play integrations platform for SaaS companies to help them build and maintain integrations with other SaaS tools with minimal effort. It authenticates, normalises and syncs data in real-time across HRIS, ATS, CRM, Accounting, Payroll, E-Signature, Expense Management and Communication tools.

“With the unwavering support of our investors, we are confident to drive innovation and deliver value to our customers. We are poised to accelerate our product development endeavours and extend our global footprint, enabling SaaS companies to navigate integrations with unparalleled ease and efficiency,” said Yasharth Mishra, Founder, Knit.

According to a company statement, Knit’s Unified API aggregates APIs for APPs within a category like HRMS/ CRM etc., allowing developers to build integrations with all APPs within the category with a one time effort of integrating with the Knit unified API. By providing a common data schema across all APPs within the category, Knit empowers SaaS businesses to integrate and share data seamlessly with 100+ third-party applications in one go.

“We’re thrilled to back Knit at this pivotal stage. Knit stands on the verge of leveraging Gen AI to revolutionise API development, potentially democratising integrations at scale. We’re excited to collaborate closely with Knit as they pave the way for transformative change in the SaaS integration realm,” said Endiya Partners.

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)