Short video app Rizzle introduces ‘Remix’ feature

Short video app Rizzle has introduced ‘Remix’, a feature that allows users to create innumerable video mashups, personalised and custom videos within seconds in a short time.

Users can make video mashups using two to five videos in a few seconds.

“The users can choose existing videos from the app or record their own new videos, add a soundtrack of their choice and share their new work to others,” Sapna Patel, Marketing Head (Rizzle), said.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning make it easy for users to pick and stitch their videos and add music. They don’t require any experience in using video editing tools to use the feature,” a senior executive of the Hyderabad-based startup said.