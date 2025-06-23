After 24 hours of uncertainty during which air passengers were trapped in the Middle East, regional airlines are slowly reinstating flights to and from the area, following the declaration of ceasefire by Iran which led to removal of airspace restrictions over several Gulf countries.

The regional airspace restrictions by several countries including Qatar and Baharain after Iran’s military strikes on US bases in the region led to a flare-up in tensions. This prompted suspension of flight operations by many airlines.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, airlines were busy diverting jets or calling back flights to and from the Middle East.

At present, the Middle East houses several key global transit hubs in Doha and Dubai, which are home bases of Qatar Airways and Emirates Airlines, respectively.

These airlines also serve the vast Indian diaspora in the region.

Airline major Qatar Airways on Tuesday confirmed reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.

“Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly,” the airline said on its social media handle on X (formerly Twitter).

“We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations.”

According to Emirates Airlines, due to the recent regional situation, a number of its flights were rerouted en route to Dubai on June 23, “but there were no diversions.”

“After a thorough and careful risk assessment, Emirates will continue to operate flights as scheduled, using flight paths well distanced from conflict areas,” the airline said.

“Some flights may incur delays due to longer re-routings or airspace congestion, but Emirates’ teams are working hard to keep to schedule and minimise any disruption or inconvenience to our customers.”

On India’s side, airline major IndiGo in a travel advisory said that as airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, “we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes.”

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel.“

Published on June 24, 2025