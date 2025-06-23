Samsung plans to hold its next launch event on July 9, when it is expected to introduce new foldable smartphones and Galaxy devices, according to Bloomberg.

The Unpacked summer showcase will be held in Brooklyn, New York, at 10 a.m. local time, Samsung said, promising to deliver “the next evolution” of Galaxy phones and artificial intelligence features.

The new products may include the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 handsets, solidifying Samsung’s position. The Flip is expected to feature a larger outer display, similar to the Razr Ultra from Lenovo ‘s Motorola division.

Apple Inc. doesn’t sell a folding model, though it is planning to introduce one as soon as next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

The Fold 7 will resemble a tablet when it’s unfolded, and may feature a thinner design and slimmer bezels, according to a teaser posted by Samsung signalling that the company is looking to keep pace with Chinese brands like Huawei, Honor and Oppo.

Honor told Bloomberg that its upcoming Magic V5 foldable will measure just 8.8 millimeters thick when closed. Google is Samsung’s main competitor for this type of folding phone in the US and is similarly expected to unveil its Pixel 10 Pro Fold later this summer.

Samsung is also expected to announce its latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, during the July Unpacked event. And the South Korean consumer electronics giant is likely to highlight its Galaxy AI suite of software features. Samsung is nearing a wide-ranging deal with Perplexity AI Inc. to preload that company’s app and assistant on upcoming devices, Bloomberg reported last month.

Published on June 24, 2025