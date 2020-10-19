ALTBalaji acquires 17.5% stake in digital platform Tring

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
ALTBalaji acquires 17.5% stake in digital platform Tring
The investment values Tring at about ₹100 crore
OTT video platform ALTBalaji, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has acquired a 17.5 per cent stake in online celebrity digital engagement platform, Tring. The investment values Tring at about ₹100 crore.
As part of the transaction, ALTBalaji will be entitled to appoint one board member on the board of B.D Inno Ventures Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Tring.
“Balaji Telefilms has always believed in investing ahead of the curve and this investment in Tring allows us to better connect with audiences across India. We have successfully taken ALTBalaji to new heights since we launched in 2017, and today, we are one of the most loved Hindi OTT with award-winning shows on the platform,” Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director at Balaji Telefilms, said.
Tring, a celebrity shout-out and engagement platform, was started in February by Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini and Pranav Chabhadia.
Tring’s existing investors include photographer and movie producer Atul Kasbekar, along-with industry-leaders and angel investors such as Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart CEO), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan CEO), Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy CEO), Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh, Sumit Jain, Dinesh Godara (founding team of Unacademy), Keshav Sanghi (of Ventureworks India) and Dalbir Saini (Chairman BDI Group).
