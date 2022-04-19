Facebook is scaling back its podcasting plans

In April 2021, Facebook announced a series of new audio features, including support for podcasts and the Clubhouse app. Now, in a year of its foray, the company’s interest in the space is starting to fade, a Bloomberg report said.
Facebook has struggled to attract young users to its platform in recent years, according to a report by XDA Developers.
The social media giant currently focusses on pursuing other opportunities with podcast partners. The company is also said to be focussing on short-video projects called Soundbites. According to a statement by a Facebook official, the company will begin testing Soundbites with a select number of creators and refine the product before making it available to everyone.
A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email that the company is seeing decent engagement with audio features. According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook is still working on podcasts, indicating the company may not entirely give up on podcasts and audio features. Bloomberg reported Facebook had looked into creating a training program to bring creators to its platform, but did not go about it.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.