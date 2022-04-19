Facebook is scaling back its podcasting plans

In April 2021, Facebook announced a series of new audio features, including support for podcasts and the Clubhouse app. Now, in a year of its foray, the company’s interest in the space is starting to fade, a Bloomberg report said.

Facebook has struggled to attract young users to its platform in recent years, according to a report by XDA Developers.

The social media giant currently focusses on pursuing other opportunities with podcast partners. The company is also said to be focussing on short-video projects called Soundbites. According to a statement by a Facebook official, the company will begin testing Soundbites with a select number of creators and refine the product before making it available to everyone.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email that the company is seeing decent engagement with audio features. According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook is still working on podcasts, indicating the company may not entirely give up on podcasts and audio features. Bloomberg reported Facebook had looked into creating a training program to bring creators to its platform, but did not go about it.