Meta partners Sequoia India to upskill start-ups

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced the next edition of its VC Brand Incubator Initiative, with participation from a host of venture capitalists including Sequoia India, to promote small and medium businesses.

The India-focused programme was launched in 2019.

Surge, Sequoia India’s rapid scale-up programme, had earlier participated in the Meta initiative in February 2020.

Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Businesses India at Meta, said, “The startup ecosystem in India is thriving, fuelled by opportunities that the massive digital acceleration is providing for the sector. As young businesses move online and scale, we know that the need for timely business skilling becomes even more critical to enable growth. Meta and Sequoia India are both working towards the common goal of unlocking more growth opportunities for small businesses of India, and I am thrilled to have them join us for our VC Brand Incubator Initiative.”

“Early-stage companies need access to tools and services that can support their growth and learning as they scale up. Meta’s VC Brand Incubator Initiative allows these startups to access solutions and programs to aid this,” said Gayatri Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia

Meta has tied up with 15 VC funds over three years and has skilled, trained, and mentored more than 450 small businesses.

Besides Sequoia India, Meta has partnered with Fireside Ventures, Elevation Capital [SAIF Partners], DSG Consumer Partners, Matrix Partners, Anthill Ventures and Stellaris Ventures., among others Earlier this year, the tech giant also partnered with Lightspeed Venture Partners to upskill more than 40 young businesses.