Signal app is testing a feature similar to Instagram’s Stories. The ability will let users share images, videos, and text with friends, which will then disappear in 24 hours.

The company has announced the rollout — Signal version 5.52 beta for Android and version 5.57 beta for iO — on its community forums. A new tab at the bottom will showcase stories shared by friends. According to reports, the feature is currently available to beta testers.

To create stories, users can tap the button at the top of the page or the camera icon at the bottom left. The Verge reported that the response seems optimistic, adding that some users complain about space taken over by feature.

The communication app earlier in July rolled out a Telegram-like chat function to provide information about updates and changelogs in the versions of the app.

Also read: Telegram Premium is now priced at ₹179