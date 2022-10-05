Meta announced testing new skippable ‘post-loop’ video ads on Instagram Reels.

According to a TechCrunch report, Meta’s product update for advertisers includes a music catalogue, a new ad format for Facebook Reels, and ads on the Explore home page and user profiles.

The company will run 4- to 10-second skippable post-loop ads and standalone video ads after a Reel has ended. Meta will also test horizontally scrollable carousel ads displaying 2-10 images at the bottom of a Reel, it said in a blog post.

In addition, Meta introduced multi-advertiser ads powered by artificial intelligence, and ‘augmented reality’ ads for businesses.

Multi-advertiser ads on Instagram

AR ads on Instagram feed and Stories

"When a person expresses commercial intent by engaging with an ad, we deliver more ads from other businesses that may be of interest, powered by machine learning," the company said. It recently launched an open beta of AR ads streamed in feeds and Stories.