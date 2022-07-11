Signal gets new features like Telegram

Signal messaging app has introduced two new capabilities for Android users, a chat release function and a speech bubble icon within conversations. The chat release function provides the latest updates and changelogs in versions of the app. The function would be on mute by default for users on Android phones, allowing them to opt-in for notifications, Android Central reported. The feature becomes handy for users to track app updates than checking its description on Google Play Store.
The speech bubble icon on Signal will let users track responses to their messages. According to reports, when a user selects the speech bubble icon, a thread opens showing all replies the user has received.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.