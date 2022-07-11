Signal gets new features like Telegram

Signal messaging app has introduced two new capabilities for Android users, a chat release function and a speech bubble icon within conversations. The chat release function provides the latest updates and changelogs in versions of the app. The function would be on mute by default for users on Android phones, allowing them to opt-in for notifications, Android Central reported. The feature becomes handy for users to track app updates than checking its description on Google Play Store.

Signal releases have entered the chat! Or, more accurately, created the chat. Say hi to the Signal release chat for Android users where we'll announce new features & improvements.



It's muted by default. If you prefer not to see it, you can block the chat & we won't be offended. pic.twitter.com/H2aQP2GLXs — Signal (@signalapp) July 7, 2022

The speech bubble icon on Signal will let users track responses to their messages. According to reports, when a user selects the speech bubble icon, a thread opens showing all replies the user has received.

Planning your pizza order for movie night but forgot how many people want pepperoni versus veggie? If you're using Android, you can now tap the speech bubble icon next to a message to pull up all replies to that message and never lose the thread (or under-order on toppings)! pic.twitter.com/fx3ESyNm6b — Signal (@signalapp) July 7, 2022