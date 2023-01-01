Twitter chief Elon Musk introduced a new navigation feature which will surface on the platform starting this month.

According to Musk’s tweet, the feature will allow users to swipe and navigate between recommended and followed tweets, trends, and topics.

New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.



Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

“Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of the home screen to switch,” Musk wrote. “It’s good to switch back & forth. As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome,” he further said.

Following the announcement, a Twitter user asked whether the feature would be extended to Lists on Twitter, to which Musk responded positively.

Also read: Now see how many people view your tweets

Musk further said that Twitter would fix the obscure UI of the bookmark feature in January. He said that users could access Twitter’s bookmark feature via the share icon.

Twitter has a bookmark function accessible through share button on tweet.



To read bookmarks, tap profile icon.



This obscure UI will be fixed in Jan. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

These come amid a worldwide outage of the microblogging site. Elon Musk clarified that the outage was due to “significant backend server architecture changes” that should make the app perform much faster.

Also read: Know how to create and use Twitter lists