Elon Musk has announced a slew of changes to Twitter’s interface. Musk said that users would soon be able to swipe right or left to scroll between recommended and followed tweets. Musk called this feature is ‘first part of a much larger UI overhaul.’
Also read: How to create and use Twitter lists
In addition, the micro-blogging site will support long-form tweets in early February.
According to reports, the platform will also enable users to locate specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on dates, retweets, and hashtags.
Musk had earlier hinted at the launch of a new navigation feature on Twitter to switch between recommended and followed tweets, trends, and topics.
Also read: How to remove followers on Twitter