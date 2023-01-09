Elon Musk has announced a slew of changes to Twitter’s interface. Musk said that users would soon be able to swipe right or left to scroll between recommended and followed tweets. Musk called this feature is ‘first part of a much larger UI overhaul.’

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.



First part of a much larger UI overhaul.



Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later.



Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

In addition, the micro-blogging site will support long-form tweets in early February.

According to reports, the platform will also enable users to locate specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on dates, retweets, and hashtags.

Musk had earlier hinted at the launch of a new navigation feature on Twitter to switch between recommended and followed tweets, trends, and topics.

