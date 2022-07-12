WhatsApp warns users over malicious version of the app

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart took to Twitter warning users from downloading a fake, malicious version of the app doing rounds on the internet. Head of WhatsApp at Meta said that users’ security can be compromised by installing such dubious apps.

Will Cathcart confirms over a Twitter post that the company’s security team have found a malicious version of WhatsApp, named ‘Hey WhatsApp’, outside the Google Play Store offering latest features.

Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps – offered outside of Google Play - from a developer called "HeyMods" that included "Hey WhatsApp" and others. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

Meta-owned WhatsApp head Will warned the users that the scam is conducted by ‘HeyMods’ in an act to steal personal information from an individual’s mobile system, and is only available for download through third-party sources.

These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people's phones. We've shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022