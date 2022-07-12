WhatsApp warns users over malicious version of the app

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart took to Twitter warning users from downloading a fake, malicious version of the app doing rounds on the internet. Head of WhatsApp at Meta said that users’ security can be compromised by installing such dubious apps.
Will Cathcart confirms over a Twitter post that the company’s security team have found a malicious version of WhatsApp, named ‘Hey WhatsApp’, outside the Google Play Store offering latest features.
Meta-owned WhatsApp head Will warned the users that the scam is conducted by ‘HeyMods’ in an act to steal personal information from an individual’s mobile system, and is only available for download through third-party sources.
Published on
July 12, 2022
