WhatsApp to let users hide online status soon

WhatsApp is working on a feature to let users hide their last seen and online status to their contacts, WABetaInfo revealed.

WhatsApp is working on the ability to hide the online status!



WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!https://t.co/eew9OVi5I1pic.twitter.com/y3DWfobY3P — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2022

According to a screenshot shared by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, individuals can control who sees their online status with two options: Everyone and Same as Last Seen. While using the latter option, ‘online’ status will no longer be shown to non-contacts.

With the ‘My Contacts except’ option available in Last Seen settings, users can hide their last seen and online status to specific contacts. It is also possible to restrict anyone using the ‘Nobody’ option. WhatsApp is to introduce the feature under development to Android, iOS and Desktop. WABetaInfo report has not specified a timeline for release.

Other features

The instant messaging app is working on other features, including the ability to switch to avatar on video calls and introducing a blur tool to the media editor. It has introduced new time limits to deleting messages on the platform: 2 days and 12 hours and has released a new version of message reactions, letting users react with any emojis.

Over 19 lakh accounts banned in May

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 19,10,000 Indian accounts in May 2022 using the “abuse detection approach”, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users. According to the monthly report released by WhatsApp, it received 528 grievance reports, of which 24 were actioned during the period.