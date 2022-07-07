WhatsApp enables flash calls for automatic verification; more features under development

WhatsApp introduced a new verification method using flash calls. The instant messaging platform uses a six-digit verification code to log in.

How to use flash calls as automatic verification on WhatsApp?



The feature called "flash calls" is an alternative method to log into WhatsApp for Android without manually entering a 6-digit code.https://t.co/TdfepBB05B — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 5, 2022

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, when users attempt to log into a WhatsApp account and do not receive a verification code, they can choose to receive a call.

Users will have to enable flash calls and allow the platform to read call history to verify login using flash calls. WABetaInfo said that this alternative method is only available on WhatsApp for Android since iOS does not provide a public API to access call history.

Features of WhatsApp companion mode under development

WhatsApp is working on the ability to sync chat history across mobile devices. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo previously reported that the messaging platform is working to introduce a companion mode to link multiple devices to one account.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.13: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on syncing chats across mobile devices, for a future update!https://t.co/VPKxC0mnn3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2022

WABetaInfo said, “When users log into WhatsApp from a secondary mobile device, their chats are securely copied to the companion device.” The timeline for the release of companion mode is unclear.

Earlier reports revealed that WhatsApp will soon let users hide their last seen and online status to their contacts and introduce the ability to switch to avatars on video calls.

Also read: Banned on WhatsApp? Here is how to appeal