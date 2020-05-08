Sony India launches online store, offers up to 20 per cent discount on Bravia TVs

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Sony India has decided to launch its online store via a third-party portal, which will deliver products to consumers’ doorstep in collaboration with its offline retailers, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has also launched discounts of up to 20 per cent across select products, advance booking options and zero-interest long tenure EMI schemes, under its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” programme.
On its Bravia TV range, the company is offering discounts in the range of ₹2,000 to ₹2 lakh for its 85-inch model. It has launched a new 85-inch model priced at ₹5.9 lakh.
Sony India said with the current nationwide lockdown is leading to a high demand for home-audio and video products, and so it has decided to offer multiple customer benefits across select products.
Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Sony India. We want to bring the best home entertainment options to everyone who is spending time at home during this lockdown.”
He said to make the purchase attractive and very special, the company is offering up to 20 per cent discount along with special offers on its Bravia TV range.
“We are offering finance schemes and we will launch a new online purchase option with ‘Shop At Sony Center’ via third-party portal, supported by the retail and distribution channels so that customers can make purchase right from the comfort of their home. As always, we will offer best-in class customer service and warranty benefits,” he added.
“Customers’ safety is of utmost priority at Sony, and we have special benefits for customers opting for advance booking via Sony retail stores. Customers will get priority installation and demo post lockdown, along with high-standard, safe, free home delivery. This advance booking offer is valid until lockdown, " the company added.
Sony also said that its service centres are now providing home services to customers, in line with the norms and restrictions laid down by the government.
