TCS helps Stellantis Group transform CRM in Brazil and Argentina

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped global automaker Stellantis transform its customer experience journey with better streamlined and personalised sales and service experience across channels. Stellantis is known for its brands such as Fiat, Jeep, RAM, Peugeot and Citroën.

The company wanted to modernise its CRM applications for which it chose TCS as its strategic partner for transformation using Salesforce platform.

The multi-cloud transformation was delivered in just 18 months, covering six Salesforce modules, including Salesforce Service Cloud for customer care agents and business users of Fiat Chrysler Automobile; Salesforce Customer Experience Cloud for customer interaction (self-service); dealership collaboration; case management; and an industry-first implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud for outbound recall outreach.

Additionally, the implementation roadmap included knowledge management and connected vehicle integration, its global standard processes scaled to more than 20 lines of business, and a common ecosystem that integrates more than 60 suppliers and divisions in Brazil and Argentina, two of the largest markets for the company in South America.

André Souza, CIO, Stellantis Group in South America, said, “The TCS solution and implementation, combined with the adoption of Salesforce in customer care services, enabled an omnichannel integration. The biggest beneficiaries are the customers. They will have a more structured relationship with us throughout their entire life cycle. TCS was a key partner in this journey. They had a strong understanding of what we wanted to change in the global project and the flexibility to deliver in the midst of the pandemic.”

Marcelo Wurmann, CEO, TCS Latin America, said: “We have helped Stellantis and all of its brands in Brazil and Argentina integrate their digital customer relationship channels through WhatsApp, social networks, dealership websites and phone customer service, on a single Salesforce platform. We enhanced visibility by bridging the gap between the automobile company and its dealerships, and improved how the brand interacts with their customers at various touchpoints across different channels.”

Tyler Prince, Executive Vice-President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce, said, “TCS’ initiative and ability to deliver results illustrates how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world.”