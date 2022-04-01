TCS completes 150 Digital Transformation projects using Freshworks

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has completed 150 Digital Transformation projects using Freshworks within the first two years of partnership. TCS has been helping top companies transform their marketing, sales and customer support functions, says a release from Freshworks.

TCS offers software support-as-a-service (SSaaS) solutions based on Freshworks platform, to help its Independent software vendor clients provide seamless after-sales product support to their customers.

Recently, TCS implemented an employee engagement solution with Freshservice and a consumer-centered helpdesk with Freshdesk for a leading US-based marketing automation firm. For one of India’s premier technology group companies, TCS implemented bots and Freshdesk to create a frictionless customer experience, says the release.