Vodafone Idea approves fund raise of up to Rs 25,000 crore

Vodafone Idea (VIL), which needs further capital infusion to stay afloat, has approved raising of not more than Rs 25,000 crore through various modes.

The telecom operator approved raising of about Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures and warrants, among others.

This could be by way of public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any mode in one or more tranches, VIL said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company approved raising of another Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of unsecured or secured, non-convertible debentures by way of public offering or private placement basis in one or more tranches.

“However, the total raising of funds shall not exceed Rs 25,000 crore,” it said.

