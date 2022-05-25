WhatsApp to let users save messages in disappearing chats

WhatsApp is working on a tweak to let users save messages in disappearing chats. The Meta-owned messaging app is developing a new ‘kept messages’ section on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and desktop, WABetaInfo said in a report.

WhatsApp is working on keeping messages in disappearing chats!



The ability to prevent some disappearing messages to disappear is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.https://t.co/d9rOu36MGR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 25, 2022

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said the new section to keep messages from disappearing chats is under development and will appear along with other sections, including starred messages, contact information and group information. The instant messaging platform is also developing other features to support the new section, it said.

It is unclear when the feature will be released.

WhatsApp recently enabled access to Digilocker services through the MyGov Helpdesk.

The messaging app is working on various features, including WhatsApp Premium for business and a silent group exit feature. However, a tweet revealed that WhatsApp is no longer working on transcription for the voice notes feature.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp is no longer developing the feature that lets us get a transcription for voice notes.



When a feature is under development, things like that may happen. https://t.co/gYOTiy3Sxm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2022