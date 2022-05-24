Instagram rolls out custom fonts called Instagram Sans

Instagram has announced a ‘virtual refresh’ by introducing a brighter new logo, typeface and new layouts. The company is said to have taken inspiration from its logo, for the new typeface called ‘Instagram Sans.’ In terms of its logo, Instagram has used a vibrant gradient.

According to the company, Instagram Sans is a tool for the global community to express themselves through Reels and Stories.

"We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts, including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully, in any language they choose," Instagram said in its blog post.

The launch of full-screen layouts emerged, as Instagram has been testing a feature similar to TikTok’s home feed. According to TechCrunch, the full-screen home feed supports bottom navigation to access the discovery tab and Reels.