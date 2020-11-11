Xbox Live suffers outage on Xbox Series S and X launch day

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Microsoft’s online gaming service Xbox Live was hit by a temporary outage on Tuesday, amid the launch of Xbox’ latest gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Xbox Live services are important for users to download new games and updates for their console. Players on Tuesday reported issues with login and verification for various games.
Clash of consoles: New PlayStation and Xbox enter $150-b games arena
The company first acknowledged the issue in a tweet.
“We're aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live on various platforms. The right teams are looking into the issue and working on a fix,” Xbox tweeted from its Xbox Support account at 11:48 PM IST on November 10.
“We're aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live. Our teams are already on it,” read another tweet sent out at 1:03 am IST on November 11.
Xbox said that the issues had been resolved by 1:19 am and most users were able to sign into Xbox Live.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get a 30-day subscription trial of Disney+
“Users should now be able to sign into Xbox Live on all platforms. Thanks for hanging in there while things got sorted out. Please give it another try and let us know if you're still running into issues,” Xbox tweeted at 1:19 am IST on November 11.
This marked a bad start for the global debut of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The new consoles were launched in India on November 10.
The gaming giant had also announced its partnership with Electronic Arts with the launch. Xbox will bring 60 of the best EA titles, including Mass Effect, Battlefield, Skate, The Sims and FIFA 2020 to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC, it had said. Another noteworthy launch title includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
