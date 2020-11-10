Sony will let users play PS5 games remotely on PS4

Sony has confirmed that it will be updating PS4’s Remote Play feature to let users remotely access other consoles including PS5.

“We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there,” Sony said in a post.

“Additionally, Remote Play will add support for up to three additional users to join the Remote Play session, which allows users to enjoy local multiplayer games via Remote Play,” it said.

Multiple users were able to spot the “PS5 Remote Play” app on PS4, according to a report by Eurogamer. The app offers users the ability to stream games in up to 1080p from their new console to the PS4. Users will have to enable remote play in PS5 settings to stream PS5 games on PS4.

Sony launched its next-gen gaming console earlier this year. Last month, the company announced the India prices of the console. The PS5 will come in two variants, the gaming console and the digital edition. The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

Five new games

Gamers can purchase new games such as Demon’s Souls, Destruction Allstars and Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at ₹4,999 each. Sackboy A Big Adventure and Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales will cost ₹3,999 each.

The India launch date for the console is yet to be announced.