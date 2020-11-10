Info-tech

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get a 30-day subscription trial of Disney+

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Microsoft’s Xbox is offering a 30-day free subscription of Disney+ to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Those who are new to Disney+ can claim a 30-day free subscription.

“Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android,” said Adam Harris, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Game Pass, in a blog post.

Members can head on to the Disney+ site to activate their membership once they claim this Game Pass Ultimate Perk.

“Disney+ is also available on Xbox One and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, so you can download the app via the Microsoft Store,” Harris said.

Members can claim the free subscription till January 31 2021. The offer is available in select countries where Disney+ is available.

Members will have to redeem this perk by March 2, 2021.

The company had announced various other Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks earlier this year in partnership with 2K, SEGA, Spotify, Postmates and Discord.

