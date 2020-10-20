Zoom makes Interbrand cut; takes 100th spot

Covid-19 has shown its big impact in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands annual rankings.

Video communication platform Zoom has made it to the coveted list for the first time, albeit at the 100th position.

In the 2020 rankings, released on Tuesday, social media and communication brands have put up a good show, with Instagram (19) and YouTube (30) entering the list for the first time as well.

Media companies have also seen success this year, with Spotify (70) seeing its brand value increase by 52 per cent to $8,389 million – jumping 22 places in the ranking, while Netflix rose to 41st position with a 41 per cent increase in value ($12,665 million).

Business models have played a role in this success, with 62 per cent of double-digit risers relying on significant subscription model businesses.

Top 10

Apple placed on top of the table, but Amazon ranked No 2 was the star performer, increasing its brand value by 60 per cent, with a valuation of $200,667 million.

Microsoft’s big increase in value this year ($166,001 m) means it has overtaken Google (4) to take the third spot. Google has moved out of the top three for the first time since 2012. Meanwhile, Samsung, ranked fifth ($62,289 m), has broken into the top five for the first time ever.

The remainder of the Top 10 had a few old world favourites – Coca-Cola at sixth position ($56,894 m), Toyota at number 7 ($51,595 mn), Mercedes-Benz at 8th place ($49,268 m), McDonald’s at 9th position ($42,816 m) and Disney taking the tenth spot ($40,773 m).

The 2020 Best Global Brands ranking saw the ‘Covid effect’ with sectoral gains for some and drops for others. Technology was the fastest growing sector, while retail struggled amid the pandemic.

Global shop closures caused the brand values of Zara (35) and H&M (37) fall 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, with both dropping at least six places in this years’ ranking.

Other brands and industries that have benefited from the ‘Covid effect’ were those in the space of logistics, which saw an average of 5 per cent growth.

UPS (24), FedEx (75) and DHL (81) all saw positive brand valuation growth, as the logistics sector became more central to our lives in lockdown.