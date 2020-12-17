Zoom to lift 40-minute limit on free accounts worldwide for holidays

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has announced that it will be removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming holidays.

The holidays include the final day of Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year and Kwanzaa.

The decision has been announced to help users connect during the holiday season amid the pandemic. The platform had previously lifted the time limit on free accounts during Thanksgiving.

“Covid-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to the users during an extraordinary time, Zoom is removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions,” the company said in an official release.

Here are the days and timings during which the 40-minute limit will be lifted:

8:30 pm IST Thursday, December 17-4:30 pm IST Saturday, December 19

8:30 pm IST Wednesday, December 23-4:30 pm IST Saturday, December 26

8:30 pm IST Wednesday, December 30-4:30 pm IST Saturday, January 2, 2021

Users need not take any action as the limit will be automatically lifted during these designated times.

The company further advised users to update the Zoom client to “ensure users have all the latest product and security features.”

