Shares of diagnostics companies declined after Amazon India announced the launch of home diagnostics services across six major cities.

Dr Lal PathLabs saw a drop of nearly 4 per cent, while Metropolis fell by 1.05 per cent. Thyrocare Technologies was down nearly 1.85 per cent, Krsnaa Diagnostics slipped 0.9 per cent, and Suraksha Diagnostic dipped 0.67 per cent on the BSE

This comes after e-commerce major Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Diagnostics, an at-home lab testing service that allows users to book tests, schedule and track sample collection, and access digital reports via the Amazon app.

The service, in collaboration with Orange Health Labs, will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering over 450 PIN codes.

“Amazon Diagnostics will enable customers to access diagnostics services quickly, reliably and without having to search or endure long wait times. The service sets itself apart through rapid doorstep sample collection, timely report delivery, and stringent data privacy and quality standards,” said Amazon in its statement.

Amazon has integrated this new offering with its existing health services — Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Clinic — under the Amazon Medical banner.

“With Amazon Pharmacy, customers get access to a range of prescription medications and healthcare essentials, along with a free telemedicine consultation service and delivery benefits for Prime and non-Prime members. Amazon Clinic enables customers to consult licensed doctors for a range of primary healthcare needs through a seamless digital experience,” Amazon said.

Amazon Diagnostics will offer over 800 diagnostic tests and doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes.

With the entry of the e-commerce giant, the listed players are feeling the heat as quick services as a segment catches up in the medical sector. With this launch, Amazon customers will now get access to complete end-to-end healthcare services, spanning tele-consultation, delivery of medicines, and accredited testing, all under ‘Amazon Medical’.

Published on June 23, 2025