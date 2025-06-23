DLF Ltd is set to enter the Mumbai housing market as it plans to launch a luxury housing project worth about ₹2,500 crore in the next two weeks. DLF will launch more than 400 homes in the first phase of its upcoming project, marking the company’s entry into Mumbai’s residential property market. According to sources, the company has got all regulatory approvals to launch this project, which will be developed in partnership with Delhi-based Trident Realty, according to a PTI report.

Godrej Properties has sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the project’s first phase, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Launched in April 2025, this is the most successful launch ever in the North Bengaluru micro-market regarding the value and volume of sales achieved. Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of about 5.6 million square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has launched its latest residential community project, ‘Brigade Morgan Heights’, along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road in the city. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 2,100 crore, the project spans 14.7 acres in Perumbakkam and features three towers offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments with unit sizes ranging up to 2,599 sq ft.

Interarch Building Solutions, in a disclosure to the stock exchanges, said that it has secured an order worth around Rs 80 crore (plus taxes) from Ather Energy for the Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, and erection of Pre-Engineered Steel Building Systems. The order is to be executed in nine months.

