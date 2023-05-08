Moving past the current interest rate cycle, we expect a more favourable outlook for FY’24. said Prakash Kacholia, Managing Director, Emkay Global Financial Services. However, Kacholia, who has been on board of the SEBI Committee on Derivatives and also served as a Director on the boards of BSE and CDSL, said markets will remain edgy and volatile on political developments.

Q FY24 started on a cautious yet positive note. What is in store for the rest of FY24?

Since reaching its peak in September 2022, the market has remained range-bound, despite significant global events such as a 450 bps increase in US bond yields, a 20 per cent appreciation in the DXY, the Ukraine war, and a steep rise in crude oil prices. India’s economy has become more resilient with structural improvements visible in twin deficits (and more so on the external front) and inflation outlook.