HDFC Mutual Fund has inaugurated 24 new branches across India to increase mutual fund penetration. The new branches will operate from Angul, Coochbehar, Hazaribagh, Kharghar, Renukoot, Raebareilly, Balia, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Chhindwara, Satna, Palanpur, Bardoli, Ratnagiri, Latur, Alappuzha, Thiruvalla, Vijaypura, Thoothukudi, Greater Noida, Solan, Dwarka, Sonepat and Sirsa.

The unveiling of new branches positions HDFC Mutual Fund as one of the most accessible wealth creators in the country. At present, HDFC AMC operates through an extensive network of over 200 branches.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, said the fund house wants to enable masses to participate in India’s growth story through HDFC Mutual Fund’s wide array of offerings across asset classes and catering to diverse financial goals of investors with viable investment solutions.