Investor’s Reading List: Jan 11, 2020

Business as usual

The markets were quick to forget the US-Iran faceoff this week.

Kill DDT

Raamdeo Agarwal batted for DDT to go in the upcoming budget.

Skin in the game

ICICI Pru AMC has invested Rs 334 crore of its own funds in the AMC’s Credit Risk fund.

Clean chit

An in-house audit panel gave Infosys a clean chit on the recent whistleblower allegations.

Glad tidings

Infy delivered good news amid all the gloom by posting strong numbers and upping its revenue

guidance for FY20.

Going public

MF registrar CAMS is gearing up for its IPO

In retreat

Oil prices cooled off quickly as it became apparent that WWIII was nowhere in the picture!

