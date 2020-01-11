Investor’s Reading List: Jan 11, 2020

Business as usual
The markets were quick to forget the US-Iran faceoff this week.
Read: Markets rise as US-Iran tensions ease, gold recedes from highs
Kill DDT
Raamdeo Agarwal batted for DDT to go in the upcoming budget.
Read: Markets ‘not expensive’ at current levels
Skin in the game
ICICI Pru AMC has invested Rs 334 crore of its own funds in the AMC’s Credit Risk fund.
Read: ICICI Mutual Fund walks the talk, invests in own fund
Clean chit
An in-house audit panel gave Infosys a clean chit on the recent whistleblower allegations.
Read: Audit panel found no evidence of financial impropriety, says Infosys
Glad tidings
Infy delivered good news amid all the gloom by posting strong numbers and upping its revenue
guidance for FY20.
Read: Infosys beats street estimates, Q3 net profit rises 23.7% Y-o-Y
Going public
MF registrar CAMS is gearing up for its IPO
Read: Warburg Pincus and NSE-backed CAMS files for IPO
In retreat
Oil prices cooled off quickly as it became apparent that WWIII was nowhere in the picture!