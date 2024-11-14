Kanalytics, a media insights firm, has deployed a specialised dashboard, ‘Krumour’, that offers advanced tools to help listed entities track and manage market rumours.

The move follows market regulator SEBI’s enhanced regulatory compliance for the large listed firms.

In May, SEBI amended the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements rules directing large listed companies to confirm or deny any market rumour reported in the mainstream media within 24 hours of the reporting.

The framework is aimed at protecting retail investors, who often suffer losses due to share price volatility.

Following this, the top 100 listed entities began verifying market rumours from June 1 this year, while an additional 150 (or top 250) listed entities will follow suit from December.

The new SEBI framework requires companies to integrate tech-based solutions and engage external agencies to track news reported in mainstream media and digital news sources.

Krumour has algorithms correlating live stock prices, triggering notifications for the compliance teams on stock market movement with material price movements, and curating news almost live across the entire media universe.

Its ability to share insights almost live across mediums help clients react on time.

Ashutosh, CEO, Kanalytics, said the product is not about pushing large amounts of monitoring data, but providing credible information for the compliance team of corporates to act on.

“We are among few companies which have in-house monitoring and analysing capabilities for all mediums, viz. print, TV, web, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and the world media,” he said.

The company also has Mandarin specialists in house to scan trends in the world’s second-largest market.

“We act like the clients’ backend single source of news data research across mediums, languages and countries for their marketing, reputation, strategy, CSR etc,” he said.

Kanalytics recently launched Kommune, a GIS-based citizen/ customer response platform, where customers complaints are routed to the responsible officials to respond.