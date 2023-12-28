KEC International Ltd secured new orders totalling Rs 1,566 crore across business segments. In the transmission and distribution (T&D) business, KEC International bagged orders for projects in India and North America, including 400/220 kV transmission lines and 220/132 kV GIS & AIS substation. Additionally, the company secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles.

Within the civil segment, KEC International secured an order in the commercial building category in India. Its oil and gas pipelines business secured an order for composite works related to an oil terminal station in India. The cables business bagged both domestic and international supply orders.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, “We are happy with the new order wins, especially the significant orders in the T&D business. The momentum in our tower supply orders, especially in North America, is indicative of the growing demand for our product offerings in the region. Our civil business has further expanded in the commercial building segment with an order from a reputed real estate developer for a hybrid high-rise structure. The oil and gas pipeline business has strengthened its order book by securing its second order for composite station works.”

The shares were up by 0.22 per cent to Rs 591.90 at 12.11 pm on the BSE.