Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up by 2.70 per cent after the company announced the acquisition of a new order for the development of a 300 MW wind power project for Apraava Energy Private Limited. The project, located in Karnataka, involves the supply and installation of 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

Also read: Suzlon secures order from Mahindra Susten in Maharashtra

As per the agreement, Suzlon will also oversee the entire project, including commissioning. Additionally, the company will be responsible for comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director, Apraava Energy, said, “We are committed to contributing to India’s energy transition goals and are on an exciting growth journey to expand our green footprint across the country. Apraava is pleased to partner with Suzlon to build our newly secured wind project in Karnataka, in line with the highest operational standards. We look forward to a continued partnership with Suzlon, benefitting from their expertise, rich experience, and best‐in‐class indigenous solutions.”

The shares were up by 2.70 per cent to ₹38.05 at 10.50 am on the BSE.