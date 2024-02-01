Leading audio wearable brand boAt has roped in actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador, and he has also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming a key stakeholder in the company.

Singh will be the star of the company’s immersive new campaign, “Lost in Nirvana”.

“This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh’s pivotal role in the upcoming campaign for ‘Nirvana series’ boAt’s sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products, which includes TWS and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience,” the company added.

Stating that this dynamic alliance transcends traditional brand endorsements, the company said that Singh’s “entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic asset for boAt.”

“Ranveer’s infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt’s core values. His investment and strategic involvement validates our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we’ll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation,” said Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt.

The 360-degree campaign was conceptualised and executed with the Bangalore-based creative agency Talented.