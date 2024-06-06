Persistent Systems introduced the GenAI Hub, a platform designed to accelerate the creation and deployment of Generative AI applications within enterprises. This platform integrates with existing organisational infrastructure, applications, and data, facilitating the rapid development of industry-specific GenAI solutions.

The company said GenAI Hub supports the adoption of GenAI across Large Language Models (LLMs) and clouds, avoiding provider lock-in. It includes tools like Playground, a no-code solution for domain experts, and the Agents Framework for application development.

Praveen Bhadada, Global Business Head–AI, Persistent, said, “At Persistent, we have always stayed ahead of the curve to capitalize on the latest industry technology trends, and now we’re reaching new frontiers in GenAI to solve critical enterprise challenges and turbocharge client growth. With the Persistent GenAI Hub, clients can embrace a ‘GenAI-First’ strategy, delivering AI-powered applications and services at scale. They can accelerate innovation while practicing responsible AI, leveraging pre-built accelerators and evaluation frameworks, and optimizing costs with a cross-LLM strategy.”

