Persistent Systems has announced a long-term partnership agreement with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, UK, and Australia.

Using Google Cloud’s Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the company will develop industry-specific solutions, to drive broad-based GenAI adoption.

Persistent will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s advanced platforms and AI, to create solutions tailored for the BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, communications, media and telecom, consumer technologies, and hi-tech industries.

Under the expanded partnership, the companies will continue to help joint clients capitalise on the power of cloud for improved scalability, and innovation.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, expressed, “Our new Google Cloud strategic partnership agreement, combined with our industry-leading cloud practice, and Google Cloud’s pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said, “This new strategic partnership agreement, will help these organisations accelerate their cloud- and AI-driven transformations.”

The stock of Persistent Systems traded at ₹3,758.20 on the NSE, up by 0.34 per cent as of 1.43 pm.