Slow start for rubber contract on MCX

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, has recorded a turnover ₹1.33 crore in the first half of its debut trading session on Monday. The exchange traded 83 lots.
Making further inroads into agriculture commodity futures trading, the metal and energy-focused MCX launched rubber futures on demand from physical participants including small and mid-size producers, consumers and large physical side corporate houses. Acumen Capital Market Ltd logged in the first trade in MCX rubber contact.
Low contract value and margin requirements will be helpful for retail investors and hedgers alike. Domestic rubber futures will be influenced by domestic factors and international prices on Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Shanghai Futures Exchange and Singapore Commodity Exchange.
Being the sixth largest producer, rubber futures is expected to draw trading interest across segment.
With 80 per cent of the rubber produced in Kerala, price discovery and liquidity will remain strong helping industrial producers such as tyre companies, importers, dealers to hedge and manage risk, said Giby Mathew, Director, Acumen Capital.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...