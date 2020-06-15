9.02 am

Index Outlook: Indices hover at trend-deciding levels

The domestic equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, were volatile in the past week, tracking global markets that declined on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

This week, the global markets could remain choppy, which will keep the local indices also under pressure. Investors should tread with caution as the benchmark indices are trading at crucial trend-deciding levels. Read more on the technicals here

8.56 am

Oil prices drop as rising US coronavirus cases stoke fears of weak fuel demand

Oil prices fell on Monday, with US oil dropping more than 2 per cent, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States raised concerns over a second wave of the virus which would weigh on the pace of fuel demand recovery.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 1.7per cent, at $38.07 a barrel as of 0016 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 81 cents, or 2.2per cent, to $35.45 a barrel. Read more here

8.52 am

Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with Australian shares off 0.1% and South Korea easing 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei faltered 0.7%.

Chinese shares opened in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.1%.

Monday's losses follow a strong rally in global equities since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism as countries gradually lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.